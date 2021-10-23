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Climate Engineering at Altitude Over Bosnia October 14 2018
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85 views • October 23, 2021
chemical ice nucleation at 33,000 feet over Bosnia filmed by Mary Nix Hollowell on October 14, 2018 (from her window seat 19A on a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Amsterdam) - No spraying was observed from the retrofitted nozzle on the wingtip of the videographer's plane.
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