BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Incredible Story of Muad’Dib and His 7/7 Ripple Effect – Excerpt
Tony Farrell's JAHTalk
Tony Farrell's JAHTalk
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • September 12, 2023

In this presentation, filmed at New Horizons in St. Annes, Lancashire, on 17 Oct. 2011, Muad’Dib describes how his story began on 911, explaining where he was on that day and his initial thoughts of it being a controlled demolition. Over the following years, he researched evidence that backed up what he knew intuitively. When the London Bombings happened on 7 July 2005, he immediately started gathering information in what he believed was another false flag. For two years, he and his friends investigated it. Then after watching “911 Ripple Effect” in Sept. 2007, and thinking how nicely done the film was, he and his friends set out to do the same with 7/7.

Muad’Dib’s film “7/7 Ripple Effect” provided substantial evidence as to why the 7/7 London bombings were not the work of Muslim terrorists, and that they were certainly not carried out in the manner claimed by the British government and security services. He also gave a very creditable alternative scenario as to “what really happened” on 7/7. He spent 157 days in prison awaiting trial for posting copies of his DVD to the Judge and Foreman of the jury of a trial at Kingston Crown Court, which concerned individuals accused of assisting the 2005 London bombings. They were found not guilty. Muad’Dib was found not guilty.

The full presentation is available New Horizons - https://newhorizonsstannes.com/ 

His story is also featured on the Friends of Muad’Dib website – https://mtrial.org/

7/7 Ripple Effect Films are featured at J for Justice – https://jforjustice.net/

Keywords
911wtcfalse-flags7-7new-yorklondon-bombingsjuly-7-2005
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ancient papyrus rekindles debate: Did biblical giants walk the Earth?

Ancient papyrus rekindles debate: Did biblical giants walk the Earth?

Jacob Thomas
Watchdog: U.S. Precision Strike Missile Killed 21 Civilians in Iran

Watchdog: U.S. Precision Strike Missile Killed 21 Civilians in Iran

Garrison Vance
Dallas PD to Shut Down 321 Flock Cameras After Funding Pause

Dallas PD to Shut Down 321 Flock Cameras After Funding Pause

Douglas Harrington
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
ICE Plans to Spend Up to $2M on Robot Dogs from Boston Dynamics for Hazard Assessment

ICE Plans to Spend Up to $2M on Robot Dogs from Boston Dynamics for Hazard Assessment

Chase Codewell
The silent heart cure: Eating dinner three hours before bedtime unlocks dramatic health gains

The silent heart cure: Eating dinner three hours before bedtime unlocks dramatic health gains

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy