How to Fight Selfishness! Freedomain Livestream

Sunday Morning Live 9 February 2025





In this episode, I examine the balance between uniqueness and normalcy in our thinking, particularly in relation to creativity and reality. I reflect on political dynamics, deplatforming, and how these shifts redirected my focus from politics to philosophy.





We discuss narcissism, the importance of boundaries, and the question "Do I exist to you?" as a means to evaluate relationships. I highlight emotional responses and the need to recognize one’s value in navigating toxic dynamics.





Ultimately, I encourage listeners to appreciate their worth and foster relationships built on mutual respect and understanding.





