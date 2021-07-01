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THE MONSANTO PAPERS
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3817 views • July 01, 2021
THE MONSANTO PAPERS
Carey Gillam, former correspondent for Reuters, joins Del to discuss her new book, The Monsanto Papers, which chronicles the story of Dewanye Lee Johnson. Dewayne was awarded $289 million by a jury that found Glyphosate, the active ingredient in the herbicide Round-Up, caused his aggressive cancer.
#TheMonsantoPapers #CareyGillam #USRTK #RoundUp #Glyphosate #BrentWisner #Hottie #DidYouSeeTheMagazineCover #HW222 #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: July 1, 2021
Carey Gillam, former correspondent for Reuters, joins Del to discuss her new book, The Monsanto Papers, which chronicles the story of Dewanye Lee Johnson. Dewayne was awarded $289 million by a jury that found Glyphosate, the active ingredient in the herbicide Round-Up, caused his aggressive cancer.
#TheMonsantoPapers #CareyGillam #USRTK #RoundUp #Glyphosate #BrentWisner #Hottie #DidYouSeeTheMagazineCover #HW222 #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: July 1, 2021
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