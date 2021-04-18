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the creative process with chris pomeroy part 1
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142 views • April 18, 2021
This is the first part in a three part series exploring creativity and our environment.
My name is Chris Pomeroy. I am a Canadian artist and hedge trimmer.
These videos are intended to inspire creative action in light of our many challenges. We need to come up with community building ideas that foster dialogue and nurture improvement. Together we can come up with many solutions. Have a pencil and paper on hand and join in the process. This is a participatory series of videos Thanks for checking them out. Chris
My name is Chris Pomeroy. I am a Canadian artist and hedge trimmer.
These videos are intended to inspire creative action in light of our many challenges. We need to come up with community building ideas that foster dialogue and nurture improvement. Together we can come up with many solutions. Have a pencil and paper on hand and join in the process. This is a participatory series of videos Thanks for checking them out. Chris
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