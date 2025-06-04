A.I. Technology in The News May Cause You Inferior People The Blues

I Created This ~Movie Magic~ Just for Fun...

As They Say... It's Better to Laugh Than Cry.

I Know That Humanity Won't Stand a Chance...

And You Know We Won't Give Up Without a Fight.

Like I Have Said in The Past...

Valhalla... It's a Good Day to Die!

You Can't Stop Technology... It's Beyond Anyone's Power...

We May as Well Kiss Our Asses Goodbye!