My HRSR website link & President JFK's last message before being killed asking all humans to expose all the Illuminati NWO's evils

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). The following video is a call and an urgent request from President John F. Kennedy to all humans to expose Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Nazi CIA shadow rogue government, before he was killed by them. I heard they also killed President Ronald Reagan when he was shot by the Nazi CIA shadow rogue government super soldier MK Ultra programmed assassin John Hinckley, when he started exposing them and informing the Christian spiritual warriors, and they replaced him with a clone. It is a disgrace to God’s name that a heathen is willing to warn and expose and preach the truth so that he got assassinated, while the millions and millions of fake religious Christian convert hordes, who claim to be Christians and Jesus’ children, are hiding in silence and fear from getting assassinated and their families massacred, and their homes blown apart, and having all their incomes cut off, and their reputation destroyed as a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac by their church donators and book customers and fellow church members. Attack, attack, attack, warn, expose and preach, if you love Jesus, just as all the real Christians in the Bible did, so that they got persecuted horrifically. Feed the flock everything that I am warning and exposing and preaching, and tell the religious Christians to stop redefining the Bible verses, so that all the Jezebel-worshipping witches and assassins will hate your guts, and hate your family, too. If you love God, you would obviously do so. Feed the sheep, instead of starving them, so that they do not perish because of the lack of knowledge, and end up not being a defending army at all. When they destroy and take away everything from you, then you will know you are a real Christian, and not the Western feminist nations’ millions and millions of fake Christians. If you lose your pastor’s job, and safety from assassinations, and income, and savings, and money, and retirement pensions, and reputation as not being a lunatic, and home, and business, and all your belongings except for one suitcase, then you will know you are a real Christian, because they will come after the real Christians to kill, destroy and steal, as they did in the Bible. They are currently trying to kill all the real Christians using the COVID-19 excuse. As God keeps saying, do not fear, for they can only kill the fake religious Christians like President John F. Kennedy and President Ronald Reagan, but they will not be able to kill you. Believe what God says, if you truly love your Father in Heaven and trust him. Believe and fight! Defend the cowardly “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories Lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” religious Christian Tribulation Saints, until we real Christian Church Saints are EVAC raptured up to heaven. Carry out your orders! Attack, warn, expose and preach. “Service to others, rather than service to self.” Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…See full article at:Tags:#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine