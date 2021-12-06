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Zohar: Did You Really Think All Crashed UFO Incidents Were Documented? [05.12.2021]
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31 views • December 06, 2021
Think Again!...
For anyone studying the subject of UFOs, it's likely that they know of numerous alleged UFO crashes that have taken place around the world. Such incidents tend to come to light due to witnesses of the event, government or military whistleblowers or leaked official documentation. If these incidents truly took place then we would have to consider that they are a minority and that there are many more we are simply unaware of. So the question is, how many exactly have taken place...?
04.12.2021 - 25,123 views - Premiered 22 hours ago
Zohar StarGate TV
202K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_OGsQDLgmAA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyOMyeo5bznuFU1g-eLtEqg
For anyone studying the subject of UFOs, it's likely that they know of numerous alleged UFO crashes that have taken place around the world. Such incidents tend to come to light due to witnesses of the event, government or military whistleblowers or leaked official documentation. If these incidents truly took place then we would have to consider that they are a minority and that there are many more we are simply unaware of. So the question is, how many exactly have taken place...?
04.12.2021 - 25,123 views - Premiered 22 hours ago
Zohar StarGate TV
202K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_OGsQDLgmAA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyOMyeo5bznuFU1g-eLtEqg
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