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MORE PROOF OF AN UPCOMING VAX GENOCIDE💉☠️JSF
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242 views • February 16, 2022
MORE PROOF OF AN UPCOMING VAX GENOCIDE:
Fauci is trying to say that "This is not the first time a vax did more harm than good". Left out: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, Astra Zeneca, and probably Sputnik and CanSino were ALL "UNEXPECTEDLY BAD". So bad everyone's DEAD. How could 4 (definitely 4 of them) be lethal? Maybe ONE past vax did not work out as expected, but to have FOUR from FOUR DIFFERENT COMPANIES with "different formulations" for all of them simultaneously be lethally bad obviously proves intent. In this case, the "bad vax" is the one that did not kill enough!!
If you ever needed proof we are about to go into the hockey stick - this is it. Fauci knows the people figured it out and is paving his escape route.
Please download this very pertinent page from William Cooper's Behold A Pale Horse: http://198.46.190.126/images/beholdapalehorse.jpg
Fauci is trying to say that "This is not the first time a vax did more harm than good". Left out: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, Astra Zeneca, and probably Sputnik and CanSino were ALL "UNEXPECTEDLY BAD". So bad everyone's DEAD. How could 4 (definitely 4 of them) be lethal? Maybe ONE past vax did not work out as expected, but to have FOUR from FOUR DIFFERENT COMPANIES with "different formulations" for all of them simultaneously be lethally bad obviously proves intent. In this case, the "bad vax" is the one that did not kill enough!!
If you ever needed proof we are about to go into the hockey stick - this is it. Fauci knows the people figured it out and is paving his escape route.
Please download this very pertinent page from William Cooper's Behold A Pale Horse: http://198.46.190.126/images/beholdapalehorse.jpg
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