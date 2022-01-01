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Israel Approves New All Digital AI Bank 'One Zero' DNA-BlockChains of Darkness [01.01.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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191 views • January 01, 2022
Note: Again great work and insight (decode) from Many Fish, Remember, There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
One World Order, One World Religion and One World Currency (Cryptocurrency like Blockchain, Bitcoin etc)
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
https://biblia.com/bible/esv/revelation/6
--
Not to mention there is a "NEW" DNA vaccine with a 66.6% efficacy! NO JOKE!
https://www.msn.com/en-in/money/topstories/covid-19-india-to-soon-roll-out-worlds-first-dna-vaccine-price-efficacy-and-all-you-need-to-know/ar-AAS95OO

Prepare yourselves spiritually above all things! Put you full faith and trust in Jesus! His grace and peace be with you all.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israels-newest-bank-picks-a-new-name/?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter

Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

Many Fish Many Fishers
5961 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p66G9DRdAoHk/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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