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The Highwire Episode 226 - A MUST Watch... New Data on Injections
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180 views • July 30, 2021
If you only watch one thing today, watch this episode or at least the first 1hr.
This episode was too important not to share in full.
There has been a massive failure in the 'vaccinations' and The Highwire step it through and there is absolutely NO need to put your immune system or life at risk forever.
Go visit www.thehighwire.com and watch some of their other excellent episodes.
Credit The Highwire and Del Bigtree
www.thehighwire.com
This episode was too important not to share in full.
There has been a massive failure in the 'vaccinations' and The Highwire step it through and there is absolutely NO need to put your immune system or life at risk forever.
Go visit www.thehighwire.com and watch some of their other excellent episodes.
Credit The Highwire and Del Bigtree
www.thehighwire.com
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