Brandon Stiver From 1MillionHome Explains Why Orphanages Are Not the Answer for Children

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TAKEAWAYS
1MillionHome helps organizations properly reunite children with their parents
Potential orphanage system corruption and the injustice that must be rectified
Eight million children live in orphanages with 80% of these kids being separated from their loving biological families
Why orphanages are not good long term solutions for children
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Family Reunification Explained: https://vimeo.com/335227667
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