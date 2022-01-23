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Brandon Stiver From 1MillionHome Explains Why Orphanages Are Not the Answer for Children
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21 views • January 23, 2022
When God spoke, Brandon obeyed. During a Southern California church service Brandon Stiver felt a call from God to go run an orphanage in Africa. He finished his last year of college and shortly thereafter started working at a children's home in East Africa for two and a half years. During this time, Brandon realized the need for kids to grow up in a family and has since dedicated himself to pursuing healthy family placements for orphaned children around the globe as senior director of Global Programs and Partnerships at 1MILLIONHOME. Orphanages deprive children of the most critical building blocks during their younger years. Therefore, Brandon is rescuing, rehabilitating, and reunifying children with their parents and giving them the appropriate emotional and psychological development they need.


TAKEAWAYS

1MillionHome helps organizations properly reunite children with their parents

Potential orphanage system corruption and the injustice that must be rectified

Eight million children live in orphanages with 80% of these kids being separated from their loving biological families

Why orphanages are not good long term solutions for children


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
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Podcast: https://thinkorphan.com/

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Keywords
corruptionemotionalbiologicalafricapsychologicalchildhood developmentinjusticeorphanagereuniterescuingtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showbrandon stiver1millionhomeorphaned childrenrehabilitatingreunifying
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