We Shall Overcome, The Anthem

POWERFUL ANTHEM! Soaring orchestration, heart-driven vocals, with profound NEW lyrics added (for such a time as this) are the background for this Journey of Hope in song for the people of our Nation as well as for all lovers of Liberty throughout the world. Lyrics are displayed for ease in singing along with this video. In God We Trust.

CREDITS:

“And I will walk at liberty: for I seek thy precepts.” Psalm 119:45 (KJV)





SOUNDTRACK: “We Shall Overcome” is from Ann’s Album, “Stand Your Ground.”

Visit Ann’s store to preview track or read lyrics: https://annmwolf.info/store

This song is in the public domain; Ann M. Wolf has substituted three new verses for such a time as this: “Truth Shall Be Revealed,” “Captives Will Be Free,” “Liberty Restored,” while keeping the chorus traditional as well as and verse, “We Are Not Afraid.”

Song is arranged & produced by Tracy Collins with vocals by Ann M. Wolf

CLIPS & IMAGES:

Film clips & images throughout are by license:

Envato Pro, Canva Pro, Vecteezy Pro, Pexels & Pixabay; copies of licenses

& additional attribution information is available upon request.

Film compilation is by Chaplain/Dr. Ann M. Wolf

Special thanks to husband, SSG Charles J. Byerly (Ret.) & friend, Leo Gawroniak for their support in this work.

For more Chaplain/Artist info: https://annmwolf.info/



