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The State of UK (P3) - 18th August 2019
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3 views • August 23, 2019
ARTICLES;
1. Owen Jones 'kicked in head' in London street attack
2. Struggling Glasgow shipyard to be nationalised by Scottish government
3. Turkish bidder Ataer steps in to buy British Steel out of insolvency
4. Bercow plots with MPs to stop no-deal
5. Michael Gove admits no-deal would cause 'bumps in the road' but says concerns exaggerated
#owenjones #brexit #britishsteel #gove #borisjohnson
1. Owen Jones 'kicked in head' in London street attack
2. Struggling Glasgow shipyard to be nationalised by Scottish government
3. Turkish bidder Ataer steps in to buy British Steel out of insolvency
4. Bercow plots with MPs to stop no-deal
5. Michael Gove admits no-deal would cause 'bumps in the road' but says concerns exaggerated
#owenjones #brexit #britishsteel #gove #borisjohnson
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