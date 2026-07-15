You Are Already Wealthier Than A Billionaire In the True Things That Count

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- Natural Wealth vs. Artificial Wealth (0:00)
- Practical Use of Money (1:25)
- Health and Natural Wealth (3:17)
- Quality of Life and Natural Abundance (5:18)
- Value of Physical Abilities and Environment (8:26)
- Reevaluating Wealth and Happiness (13:33)
- Universal Natural Abundance (18:36)
- Encouragement to Embrace Natural Abundance (20:14)