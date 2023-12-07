CHP Talks: Randy Murray—Freedom of Information Library and the Foundational Principles Pledge!

December 7, 2023: My guest this week is Randy Murray, a good friend of mine who lives here in the beautiful Bulkley Valley (Northern BC). Randy serves in the Freedom movement and is a key volunteer in the organization, BC Rising. He has lots of experience in local governance and small business and is now using his experience and skills to equip citizens with knowledge and information so they can deal with government misinformation and censorship. He’s recently launched the Foundational Principles Pledge site where politicians and other citizens can commit to defending the inherent rights and freedoms of all Canadians. The Freedom of Information Library will help you to understand the process of filing an FOI request and has an extensive catalogue of FOI requests already filed.

