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The Annunaki Disconnect
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96 views • August 17, 2019
The Annunaki Disconnect from Viewer Questions for Creator Channeled by Karl Mollison 21Nov2017
See https://video.getwisdom.com/watch_vid...
[01:29:02]: The problem here is they have undergone a spiritual disconnection. This is the same disconnection gripping humanity with so many turning away from the idea of a divine being as a point of focus and assuming it to be false, merely primitive folklore and feeling one really does not need such notions as long as one is a good person that is enough. They went down this same path themselves. Both your civilisation and theirs fell prey to the dark spirits, the spirit meddlers who turned away from the light eons ago and are out and about in large numbers and at this point have been so disconnected from us we no longer support them. Their demise is certain unless they rob energy from another living being.
See https://video.getwisdom.com/watch_vid...
[01:29:02]: The problem here is they have undergone a spiritual disconnection. This is the same disconnection gripping humanity with so many turning away from the idea of a divine being as a point of focus and assuming it to be false, merely primitive folklore and feeling one really does not need such notions as long as one is a good person that is enough. They went down this same path themselves. Both your civilisation and theirs fell prey to the dark spirits, the spirit meddlers who turned away from the light eons ago and are out and about in large numbers and at this point have been so disconnected from us we no longer support them. Their demise is certain unless they rob energy from another living being.
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