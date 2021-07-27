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Protests in Europe. No Smashing pumpkins? Biden breaches his oath to uphold the Law! Soros is a Subversive!
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100 views • July 27, 2021
European protests: Protests Rage Across Europe as Lockdown, Vaccination Mandates Start
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/protests-rage-across-europe-as-lockdown-vaccination-mandates-start_3917231.html
George Soros Gives $1 Million to Group Trying to ‘Defund the Police’ Amid Surge in Crime
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/george-soros-gives-1-million-to-group-trying-to-defund-the-police-amid-surge-in-crime_3918790.html
Tucker With Victor Davis Hanson: Faithfully uphold the law! https://video.foxnews.com/v/6265352589001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
T. Rex: 5 problems with comms you didn’t think of: https://youtu.be/NDbOquKGaNw
CDC removes PCR Test.
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/protests-rage-across-europe-as-lockdown-vaccination-mandates-start_3917231.html
George Soros Gives $1 Million to Group Trying to ‘Defund the Police’ Amid Surge in Crime
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/george-soros-gives-1-million-to-group-trying-to-defund-the-police-amid-surge-in-crime_3918790.html
Tucker With Victor Davis Hanson: Faithfully uphold the law! https://video.foxnews.com/v/6265352589001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
T. Rex: 5 problems with comms you didn’t think of: https://youtu.be/NDbOquKGaNw
CDC removes PCR Test.
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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