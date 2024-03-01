Information War, The Field Of Battle Is The fight For Your Mind.

Web: https://thefrontline.army
A colossal fight is under way between the propaganda of the legacy media and the ever increasing number of independent media outlets speaking truths. The fight is on, the prize is your mind, the results unthinkable unless humanity prevails. Time to get involved… share, like and create.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.