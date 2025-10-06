Zelensky’s former advisor Alexey Arestovich lays out how he would negotiate with Russia: go to Moscow directly, review all relations since 1991, settle disputes over the Black Sea Fleet, change Ukraine’s foreign policy to remove threats to Russia, and agree to key Russian demands — including Crimea and four regions — but under a West–East Germany model.

Adding: (from next morning)

Russia has placed former Zelensky advisor Aleksei Arestovich on the international wanted list on charges of terrorism and spreading false information about the Russian Armed Forces.

The move follows Arestovich’s recent interview with Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak, recorded in London. In the discussion, Arestovich said that if he became Ukraine’s leader, he would hand over Crimea and four other regions to Russia in exchange for peace.

Adding, UK false flag alert:

💬Russian Intelligence Accuses Britain of Planning Provocation Against Moscow

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has accused the United Kingdom of preparing a false-flag operation aimed at discrediting Russia and escalating tensions in Europe.

According to an SVR statement cited by TASS, London is training a group of Russian nationals fighting for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to carry out an attack on either a Ukrainian Navy vessel or a civilian ship belonging to a foreign nation in a European port. The staged attack would then be blamed on “Russian agents.”

The SVR reports that these militants have already arrived in Britain to undergo sabotage training. They are to be equipped with Chinese-made underwater gear — which, after the provocation, would be “discovered” and presented as fabricated proof of Beijing’s alleged support.

Moscow says the operation’s objective is to fuel anti-Russian hysteria in Europe and justify further militarization and Western arms deliveries to Kiev.

As the SVR notes, London is counting on Europe’s deeply entrenched Russophobia to make such a fabrication easily accepted as truth — serving as yet another excuse to rally the West against a supposed “Russian threat.”