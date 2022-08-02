Is Earth a Prison-Planet Reincarnation Trap or a Learning School? Part 8

Video source: Ayahuasca Canada "Part 8 - Ayahuasca, Prison Planet and the Reincarnation Trap" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYq_SJYoF1E contact - [email protected]

Links from video - Forever Conscious Research Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/ForeverConsciousResearchChannel

Pre-Birth Memories Matrix Reincarnation Soul Trap Commentary Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QERQdjSDAvc

The Wow Signal of the Genetic Code: https://arxiv.org/ftp/arxiv/papers/1303/1303.6739.pdf





Quote: "So what do we know for sure at this point? About Prison Planets and Reincarnation traps.

And one of the really big things for me is our genetics – to me that’s the smoking gun. And the message there is that Aliens modified our DNA. Who else could have done it? In human pre-history who else could have genetically altered the hominids running around on planet earth?

And the scientists that published the study called it the Wow signal of the terrestrial genetic code. Which Relates back to the Wow signal from the Seti program, if you’re familiar with that.

They found patterns in human DNA that are “irreducible to any natural origin.” In other words, modern human beings are a creation of somebody. Human beings are Genetically Modified Organisms. And then we add that to the historical evidence of Aliens messing around with early humans – And that comes from ancient biblical writings and writings from Sumeria and the Indian Vedic scriptures among a whole bunch of others. And scholars have been studying that for decades. And that clearly documents ET intervention in humanity’s past. We were created and as far as I can see now we’re being managed. And from what I can tell - our alien managers are interested in two things - something called Loosh Energy or our human emotional energy and the other thing is human genetics. And once again, there’s just so much evidence about that – you’ll never get through it all. So if the earth really is a slave planet there’s got to be a management system. And this is where reincarnation comes into play. And for me reincarnation is just an Alien technology to keep us coming back down to this nonsense time after time." ...





"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b