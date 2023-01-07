Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Watch Mark Passio's Presentation "De-Facto Satanism"
125 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


Watch Mark Passio's Presentation "De-Facto Satanism"

In this presentation, which was originally delivered at the Freedom Under Natural Law 2 virtual conference, Mark Passio lays out what it really means to be a Satanist in one’s deeds in his usual hard-hitting truth-telling style. Mark reviews the general tenets of the nefarious Satanic religion, then goes on to explain how Satanists can only control the masses of people by giving them a lower-level variation of their very own mind-set and ideologies. Mark describes the characteristics of the Satanic Mindset, a way of thinking in which most people have engaged, and even espoused in the modern day. Finally, Mark reveals the type of internal work that will be required for people to escape Satanic thought and action and reclaim power over their minds and lives.

https://whatonearthishappening.com/news/840-watch-mark-passios-presentation-de-facto-satanism

Keywords
freedomgodwrongloveeducationmind controlreligionconsciousnesssatanismmark passionatural lawinformationegopresentationmind setmoral rightde-facto satanism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket