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Viral Behavior Behind the Charts --- Decoding the Data on Viral Progression
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16 views • October 03, 2020
Original video from Infinity Health Direct Primary Care available in very high definition: https://youtu.be/WXA_sv8A7Dw
A look into the charts we see and what is behind the numbers. Why the graphs look like they do and the effect of influenza on infections.
For a more extensive discussion see the video produced below. It is about 37 minutes. Ivor Cummings Covid Update: https://youtu.be/8UvFhIFzaac
A look into the charts we see and what is behind the numbers. Why the graphs look like they do and the effect of influenza on infections.
For a more extensive discussion see the video produced below. It is about 37 minutes. Ivor Cummings Covid Update: https://youtu.be/8UvFhIFzaac
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