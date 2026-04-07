Drone-on-Drone Technology and Funding Allocation, an interview with John Ferguson

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The future of defense might be drones fighting drones. Autonomous interceptors tracking and neutralizing threats mid-air—fast, precise, and scalable. But innovation needs investment. Redirecting funding into domestic drone tech could redefine national security and accelerate breakthroughs that last for decades.
#DefenseInnovation #DroneTech #FutureOfWar #AI #NationalSecurity
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