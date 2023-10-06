Ken O'Keefe - Refuse Your Orders | Johnny Gat

Ken O'Keefe: "It's coming to you. Now are you a patriot or are you not? Are you going to let your nation descend even further into the chaos and corruption that has been so sick and so twisted that it's destroying American lives as well as the rest of the world to the tune of 22 American servicemen a day who are committing suicide. Are you going to sacrifice more of your American sons and daughters for Israeli wars? For Zionist wars? And those Americans who are waking up to this, I hope to God in the military in particular, that you REFUSE YOUR ORDERS."

Release Date: 2018 ??

Mirrored - Just a Dude



SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

