Missouri Senate Candidate Jill Carter The Moment of Truth

How to Unseat a Sitting RINO and WIN - Missouri Senate Candidate Jill Carter
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Conservative Republican
Mom Goes To Jefferson City to fight for our liberties:
Sanctity of Life
Medical Freedom
Education Freedom
Election Integrity
2nd Amendment Rights
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springfield mo, mike lindell, moment of truth summit, aug 20 and 21 2022, Missouri Senate Candidate, Jill Carter