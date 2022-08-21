Missouri Senate Candidate Jill Carter The Moment of Truth

How to Unseat a Sitting RINO and WIN - Missouri Senate Candidate Jill Carter

https://www.facebook.com/JillCarter4Senate

https://www.jillforsenate.com/?fbclid=IwAR2wKmI8CwqX3569s3p2p_UigzhxTbbg_-5rSonxUwg4ls4aLanftGdehSo

Conservative Republican

Mom Goes To Jefferson City to fight for our liberties:

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Sanctity of Life

Medical Freedom

Education Freedom

Election Integrity

2nd Amendment Rights

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springfield mo, mike lindell, moment of truth summit, aug 20 and 21 2022, Missouri Senate Candidate, Jill Carter