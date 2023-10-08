This Saint News 10/8/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.



This week:

The Biden administration seems to be heavy into child trafficking. And did you notice the mainstream narrative around the border is starting to shift? We’ll stay current with a few headlines, and then we’ll go over the climate agenda. After that I got a few more top stories for you and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff!

Zero-bail policy takes effect in Los Angeles County, ending traditional cash system

https://abc7.com/zero-bail-police-takes-effect-los-angeles-county-courts/13851402/

11 NATIONS LED BY RUSSIA SAY "NO" TO GLOBALIST WHO PLANDEMIC TREATY [2023-09-21] - MICHELE BACHMANN

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ziNmZ5xuFSsP/

Federal Child Trafficking Pipeline Exposed - EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE OF FEDERAL CONTRACTORS DELIVERING CHILDREN ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

https://x.com/realmuckraker/status/1708894650751152176?s=20

1000 peer reviewed articles on “Vaccine” injuries

https://drtrozzi.org/2023/09/28/1000-peer-reviewed-articles-on-vaccine-injuries/