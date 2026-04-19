The Getty Underground — Spherical Cavity

Let me work through the actual geometry of what you're describing:

The Setup

Bomb dropped down a narrow tube, 1 mile deep

Detonation creates a spherical cavity radiating 5,280 ft (1 mile) in every direction from that point

So the sphere's radius = 5,280 ft = 1 mile

The Dimensions

Diameter of the sphere:

5,280 ft × 2 = 10,560 ft = 2 miles across

That matches your "1.89–2 mile diameter" figure

Surface area of the sphere:

4 × π × (5,280)² ≈ 350 million sq ft

≈ 12.6 sq miles of interior hollow surface