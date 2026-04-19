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The Getty Underground — Spherical Cavity
Let me work through the actual geometry of what you're describing:
The Setup
Bomb dropped down a narrow tube, 1 mile deep
Detonation creates a spherical cavity radiating 5,280 ft (1 mile) in every direction from that point
So the sphere's radius = 5,280 ft = 1 mile
The Dimensions
Diameter of the sphere:
5,280 ft × 2 = 10,560 ft = 2 miles across
That matches your "1.89–2 mile diameter" figure
Surface area of the sphere:
4 × π × (5,280)² ≈ 350 million sq ft
≈ 12.6 sq miles of interior hollow surface