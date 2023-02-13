America's Remnant with guests Rachel Hamm & Dr. Mark Sherwood





Rachel Hamm recently ran for Secretary of State in California in 2022 and found out that even her own party was trying to sabotage her campaign. Rachel explains her story and tells what she experienced during her run.

Dr. Mark Sherwood is a renowned Dr. and expert in his field. He gives us great, godly advice about how to live in a healthy and righteous way while taking care of our temple (our body) as well! You can also purchase his new supplements by going to www.Sherwood.tv/remnant.

