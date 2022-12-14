Create New Account
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 12/14/2022
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published Yesterday

Gun Control is not something that shoulld be left up to legislators who want to get rid of all guns, unless they protect them. It should be left up to people who know how to use guns and have been trained in their use, not idiots who have decided for all of us, who should have them and who should not. That is up to the people and the constitution of the United States. Not politicians.

truthjusticeand the american way

