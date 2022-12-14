NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 12/14/2022

Gun Control is not something that shoulld be left up to legislators who want to get rid of all guns, unless they protect them. It should be left up to people who know how to use guns and have been trained in their use, not idiots who have decided for all of us, who should have them and who should not. That is up to the people and the constitution of the United States. Not politicians.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.