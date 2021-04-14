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The noose is tightening! Stop Covid Passports! Here's why!
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234 views • April 14, 2021
1. Dr. Mike Yeadon Pfizer chief science officer. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-your-government-is-lying-to-you-in-a-way-that-could-lead-to-your-death
2. Vaccine needle breaks off in the arm of the volunteer, or does it? https://youtu.be/wvEkskjq-ec
3. SGT report! https://www.bitchute.com/video/4WGpqiENvnDC/
4. Pam Popper on Bitchute and Canada : https://www.bitchute.com/video/WkoBK3HhRbQM/
5. Pam popper: Fauci addressing texas opening up. https://www.bitchute.com/video/sqsmhZEc3zQl/
6. Blackstone intelligence on the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). https://youtu.be/BxNpjmhwfqE
7. FJ’s website and Email list signup! Https://FarmerJonesNow.com
8. FJ’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
9. You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
10. Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
2. Vaccine needle breaks off in the arm of the volunteer, or does it? https://youtu.be/wvEkskjq-ec
3. SGT report! https://www.bitchute.com/video/4WGpqiENvnDC/
4. Pam Popper on Bitchute and Canada : https://www.bitchute.com/video/WkoBK3HhRbQM/
5. Pam popper: Fauci addressing texas opening up. https://www.bitchute.com/video/sqsmhZEc3zQl/
6. Blackstone intelligence on the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). https://youtu.be/BxNpjmhwfqE
7. FJ’s website and Email list signup! Https://FarmerJonesNow.com
8. FJ’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
9. You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
10. Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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