Functional Fitness & Fundamental Health at Any Age with Pa'ana Alapai

Pa'ana Alapai is the founder and owner of Crossfit Waipi'o on Oahu, Hi. In this discussion, we go over Pa'ana's history of athleticism and her journey finding functional fitness and Crossfit - leading up to her starting her own gym to help Hawai'i move - including her

-Coaching Protocols

-Nutritional Framework

-Hydration Protocols

-Mindset Shifts

We also go touch on Evolution Era and the platform we both learn from on a weekly basis regarding fundamental hydration, hydrogen, business building, growth mindset, and life enriching masterclasses.

