CATALYTIC CONVERSATIONS AND GUESTS 18TH FEB 2024

CATALYTIC CONVERSATIONS

WITH DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW (MD) AND CONNIE SHEILDS

AND GUESTS.

https://preventgenocide2030.org/

https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-4623

https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-4701







Our mission is to educate and motivate individuals across our nations and beyond, fostering a collective awareness of the root causes of our shared challenges. We've identified the United Nations as a focal point, and we're tired of witnessing the masses applying mere band-aids to what we see as a compound fracture in our nations. It's time to unite, address the underlying issues, and strive for lasting solutions.