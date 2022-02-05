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Vaccines Drive Disease & Injury Up 998%
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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166 views • February 05, 2022
A patriotic U.S. DoD employee leaked statistical information being kept on the DMED database as part of the US. Military's Project Salus, which is charged with keeping the very best Epidemiolocal information available on the COVID-19 pandemic. What was learned from this leak should shock the conscience of any good American. It turns out that over 71% of all deaths are among the so-called "fully vaccinated," and that 51% of all hospitilzations for COVID-19 are also "fully vaccinated." Meanwhile, criminals like Anthony Fauci claims that the excess death number we are seeing in 2021 is a "crisis of the unvaccinated." So, when you look at the 2020 death numbers, which are actually down from the 2019 numbers, and compare that number to 2021 when vaccinations began, you discover that the Rate of Disease & Injury has increased by 998%.
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healthvaccinespandemiccovid-19sars-cov-2
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