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Day 2 Session of the Grand Jury Proceeding the Court of Public Opinion : Historical Background
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71 views • February 14, 2022
The second session of the Grand Jury investigation initiated by Attorney at Law Viviane Fischer and Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. The theme of day 2/6 is "Historical & Geopolitical Background".
Introduction 00:00
Testimony 1 Alex Thompson : 1870-1945 01:11
Questions 32:57
Testimony 2 Matthew Ehret : 1945-Present 47:00
Questions 1:36:13
Testimony 3 Brian Gerrish 1:58:05
Testimony 4 Debi Evans 2:21:24
Questions 2:37:32
Testimony 5 Whitney Webb 3:04:07
Consequences : Whistleblowers / Witnesses 3:32:10
Testimony 6 James Bush : Pandemic Exercices 3:46:20
Questions 4:15:00
Testimony 7 Dr Silvia Behrendt WHO 4:29:03
Testimony 8 Dr Astrid Stuckelberger Bill Gates GAVI 4:51:11
Questions & Discussion 4:58:59
Introduction 00:00
Testimony 1 Alex Thompson : 1870-1945 01:11
Questions 32:57
Testimony 2 Matthew Ehret : 1945-Present 47:00
Questions 1:36:13
Testimony 3 Brian Gerrish 1:58:05
Testimony 4 Debi Evans 2:21:24
Questions 2:37:32
Testimony 5 Whitney Webb 3:04:07
Consequences : Whistleblowers / Witnesses 3:32:10
Testimony 6 James Bush : Pandemic Exercices 3:46:20
Questions 4:15:00
Testimony 7 Dr Silvia Behrendt WHO 4:29:03
Testimony 8 Dr Astrid Stuckelberger Bill Gates GAVI 4:51:11
Questions & Discussion 4:58:59
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