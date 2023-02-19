"Educatin' With Satan": Corporate Media's Attempt to Normalize After School Satan Clubs Is Dangerous

The recent surge in "After School Satan Clubs" popping up in public school districts across the country has sparked outrage among conservative and Christian parents. As a result, corporate media is doing whatever it can to make the demonic indoctrination groups seem harmless and even beneficial.
An article of at KOIN, Portland's CBS affiliate, positioned the actions of The Satanic Temple in the most positive light imaginable.
