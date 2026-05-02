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The debt doom loop just hit the point of no return - Taylor Kenney, itm trading
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Source: https://rumble.com/c/ITMTrading?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o 

America is now trapped in a cycle of deficits, borrowing, rising interest costs, and dollar devaluation. In this episode, Taylor explains why the U.S. debt doom loop may be accelerating faster than most people realize — and why the next crisis could look very different from 2008.


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economygolddebtdollaritm tradingtaylor kenney
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