The debt doom loop just hit the point of no return - Taylor Kenney, itm trading

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America is now trapped in a cycle of deficits, borrowing, rising interest costs, and dollar devaluation. In this episode, Taylor explains why the U.S. debt doom loop may be accelerating faster than most people realize — and why the next crisis could look very different from 2008.