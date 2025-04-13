© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤭 When you’re so busy negotiating, you forget which Korea you’re talking about
Peter Navarro, the US trade advisor who was once called a "moron" by Elon Musk (thanks for that, Elon), has casually mixed up North and South Korea. While listing countries the US is negotiating with, he mentioned North Korea.
Well, it’s not the first slip of the tongue in political history — just remember how some politicians confused Iran with Iraq or Austria with Australia...