🤭When you’re so busy negotiating, you forget which Korea you’re talking about
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
1
75 views • 2 weeks ago

🤭 When you’re so busy negotiating, you forget which Korea you’re talking about

Peter Navarro, the US trade advisor who was once called a "moron" by Elon Musk (thanks for that, Elon), has casually mixed up North and South Korea. While listing countries the US is negotiating with, he mentioned North Korea.

Well, it’s not the first slip of the tongue in political history — just remember how some politicians confused Iran with Iraq or Austria with Australia...

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
