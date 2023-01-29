01.28.23 Cider Sunday: 2 Towns Raspberry Cosmic Crisp 2.75/5

i don't think this was a bad can, she'd beer in the fridge for a couple of weeks but you never know. the flavors don't comingle well and the acidic vinegarine (i'm going with that ) bite made this a no bueno for me. usually they craft their ciders better than this but who knows what happened between the pressing and the popping. 8.0 for the abv 0 ibus and the srm (lovibond) is a 20 by my eye. thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us. please remember to subscribe as well as liking ,sharing and reminding skal! big 3 e. i have no connection to any of these companies. all opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/beerandgear https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015 https://parler.com/beerandgear/ https://twitter.com/beerandgear1 https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

