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Biden Kills a Terrorist Who Died 2 Years Ago!
The New American
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235 views • August 04, 2022

Al-Zawahiri was already dead in 2020. What! The media and your government would lie to you? Never! They never lie for political reasons, never. If you believe the media and the government tell you the truth, don't watch this video. For all others, you need to watch this.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Source:

Newsmax - Greg Kelly Reports

https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Greg-Kelly-Reports

Keywords
governmentbidenmediaterroristthe new americanben armstrongzawahiri
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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