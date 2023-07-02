France On Fire; Nigel Farage De-banked & This Week's Top World News Stories 7/2/23

Weekly World News Report Major flashpoints around the globe this week starting in France. Protesters, mostly minors, have torched cars, damaged infrastructure, and clashed with police in an outpouring of rage since an officer shot Nahel M., a 17 yr old, point blank as he attempted to flee a traffic stop on Tuesday. The French government said Sunday that hundreds more had been arrested in a fifth night of rioting. In the UK, Brexiteer, Nigel Farage, has been de-banked. "The establishment are trying to force me out of the UK by closing my bank accounts… If they can do it to me, they can do it to you too”, said ‘Mr. Brexit’ as he revealed that suddenly no British bank would let him have an account. Join us as we dive into what is really going on with the Wagner group and Russia as there may be more than meets the eye. All this and so much more in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/france-on-fire/





***DON'T FORGET!*** Show Mike Lindell his alternative to Paypal is a win! Join Franksocial, visit our profile and click "sponsor" for just $5 a month! https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks













***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!













AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!





Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET













Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.