Trump's International Agenda, an interview with Tom Luongo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
From trade to sovereignty, Trump’s foreign policy favors partnerships over dependency. The goal: break cycles of debt, extraction, and imbalance that keep nations weak. Whether you agree or not, this approach challenges decades of global economic orthodoxy—and forces allies and rivals alike to renegotiate their assumptions.
#ForeignPolicy #TrumpDoctrine #GlobalEconomy #Sovereignty #Trade
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport