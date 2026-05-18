Sacked for Tackling a Knifeman/ Welcome to the UK’s Moral Inversion

In the "Zero-Gravity" environment of modern Britain, the laws of physics and morality have been officially inverted. Meet Lorne Castle, a former police officer who committed the "unforgivable sin" of actually stopping a criminal. Whether it’s tackling a knife-wielding teenager or performing a citizen’s arrest on a shoplifter, Lorne found out the hard way that in the UK, providing friction against the decline is a sackable offense.

From the effective legalization of shoplifting to the systematic shielding of grooming gangs, we explore how the "preening snobs" in gated communities have engineered a suicide cult disguised as a social contract. When the state treats a fractured leg on a thief as a greater tragedy than a knife in a citizen's ribs, you know the system is broken. It’s time to look at the bill being handed to the British working class while the elites sip their oat milk lattes behind private security.

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