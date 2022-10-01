Demonstrations were Reported Today Outside the French Embassy in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. - 100122

Demonstrations are reported outside the French embassy in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Different members of the new military junta have pointed to the possibility that the country's former leader is hiding in a French military base.

Fire at French Embassy Complex in Burkina Faso's Capital

Protesters accuse the European country of hosting and protecting the recently overthrown Interim President Damiba, who also seized power via a Coup months ago and was overthrown yesterday.

One of the main reasons for the overthrow of Damiba by his colleagues from the "Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration", no matter how banal it may sound, was the complete failure of his program to combat terrorism.

After Damiba came to power, the army could not contain the terrorists' offensive.

From February to August, 274 servicemen and civilians were killed as a result of terrorist attacks and Islamist attacks, according to known data alone.

The influence of militants from the Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin and the local branch of the IS has spread to 10 of the 13 regions of the country, and the territory of Burkina Faso has become a springboard for attacks on Benin and Togo.

The security crisis in the country is also the problems of Mali, Niger (and with them the whole of West Africa), since terrorists use the area of the three borders to move almost freely between countries and recruit new fighters among humiliated and insulted locals.

And whoever is in power in Ouagadougou(capital of Burkina Faso) now, he is unlikely to be able to defeat terrorism alone,he will need external help(because we know who is arming and equip the terrorist P.S. the same one that arm and equip terrorists in Ukraine)

-----

Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1



