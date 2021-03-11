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Just Released! THE DIMMING -- GeoengineeringWatch.org -- FREE LINK IN DESCRIPTION
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77 views • March 11, 2021
Video Link to Full, Free Video (2 hrs.): https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/
or https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY --YouTube
Dane Wigington
GeoengineeringWatch.org
GeoeongineeringWatch.org is excited to announce the release of our groundbreaking documentary that conclusively exposes the existence of global climate engineering operations.
Global climate engineering operations are a reality. Atmospheric particle testing conducted by GeoengineeringWatch.org has now proven that the lingering, spreading jet aircraft trails, so commonly visible in our skies, are not just condensation as we have officially been told. Over 75 years ago global powers committed the planet and populations to a climate engineering experiment from which there is no return. The intentional dimming of direct sunlight by aircraft dispersed particles, a form of global warming mitigation known as “Solar Radiation Management”, has and is causing catastrophic damage to the planet's life support systems. The highly toxic fallout from the ongoing geoengineering operations is also inflicting unquantifiable damage to human health. Why aren’t scientists or official sources disclosing the ongoing climate engineering operations? Who is responsible for carrying out these programs? What will the consequences be if geoengineering / solar radiation management operations are allowed to continue? The Dimming documentary will provide answers to these questions and many more. Thank you for viewing and for notifying others of The Dimming film release.
or https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY --YouTube
Dane Wigington
GeoengineeringWatch.org
GeoeongineeringWatch.org is excited to announce the release of our groundbreaking documentary that conclusively exposes the existence of global climate engineering operations.
Global climate engineering operations are a reality. Atmospheric particle testing conducted by GeoengineeringWatch.org has now proven that the lingering, spreading jet aircraft trails, so commonly visible in our skies, are not just condensation as we have officially been told. Over 75 years ago global powers committed the planet and populations to a climate engineering experiment from which there is no return. The intentional dimming of direct sunlight by aircraft dispersed particles, a form of global warming mitigation known as “Solar Radiation Management”, has and is causing catastrophic damage to the planet's life support systems. The highly toxic fallout from the ongoing geoengineering operations is also inflicting unquantifiable damage to human health. Why aren’t scientists or official sources disclosing the ongoing climate engineering operations? Who is responsible for carrying out these programs? What will the consequences be if geoengineering / solar radiation management operations are allowed to continue? The Dimming documentary will provide answers to these questions and many more. Thank you for viewing and for notifying others of The Dimming film release.
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