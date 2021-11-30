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Twitter’s New CEO Parag Agrawal In A Nov 2020 Interview With MIT.. Our Role Is Not To Be Bound By The First Amendment
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11 views • November 30, 2021
Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal in a Nov 2020 interview with MIT:
“I’m not saying that we are a neutral party to this whole conversation.
Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment. One of the changes today that we see is speech is easy on the internet. Where our role is particularly emphasized, is who can be heard.”
#Twitter #1A #BigTechCensorship #TwitterCensorship
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
“I’m not saying that we are a neutral party to this whole conversation.
Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment. One of the changes today that we see is speech is easy on the internet. Where our role is particularly emphasized, is who can be heard.”
#Twitter #1A #BigTechCensorship #TwitterCensorship
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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