The PCR Test

From JSF:



YOU ARE NOT ALONE.



Today I spent the better part of an hour trying to get photos of the Million Maga March. And what happened? Bing had 2 images, both of them hoaxes. They censored it to zero. Google and Duck Duck merely repeated images of the event from before it even started. Then I hit Yandex.ru and at least real images were there, but when attempting to get anything for re-posts, the computer would continuously lock up, even if it was only a screen capture. After a few re-boots it became obvious there is a devastating attack on the truth, where the left does not want it spread NO MATTER WHAT.



If you go to Infowars, you can at least see two different images, one of the main rally, and one of a side street, both packed. But what "they" don't want you to know is that the attendance was so huge that MANY side streets were completely packed with people to such an extent the roads looked like a sea of people. Many many different roads were also packed. It was not just the central plaza.



I repeat: YOU ARE NOT ALONE.



But they want you to feel like you are. They want you isolated, contained, "a zealot", believing in hoax rallies where "only a few thousand attended" but you're delusional if you say it was over a million, because there's no proof of that because they buried it, just like there's no evidence an election was stolen. And if somehow you find a way to break their seal on the truth, - if somehow you find a way to real info, fat chanch you'll spread it because they will lock up your computer and do every last thing possible to prevent you from spreading the truth. They want you to be alone, feel alone, ISOLATED, and as a bonus, shuttered away in a "covid lockdown" where you can review your pathetic life alone in a deep soul search of just how pathetic and delusional you are. Million MAGA march? F*** you, you're dreaming.



To the left, the FILTHY SCAMMING LEFT, burying a truth equals YOU ARE A NUTCASE if you believe it ever happened. Is this the future we are heading into? No, it is not.



Because it is NOT the future, it is NOW.