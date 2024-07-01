How the Military Industrial Complex is lying to you

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDm5SaRqWHI

Sussex, England, is an unlikely - and typically chaotic - setting for a journey through the history of warfare, but it becomes the context for an explanation into how our governments conspire with arms companies and the military-industrial complex to manipulate us, control our minds, and line their own pockets. Come with Biffo and Sanja as they investigate Anglo-Saxon Britain, through the Battle of Hastings, to WW2, Iraq, Afghanistan - and beyond. The arms trade: it's literally killing us.





Campaign Against Arms Trade: https://caat.org.uk

Sipri Arms Industry Database: https://www.sipri.org/databases/armsi...

UK Trade Data: https://www.uktradeinfo.com/trade-data/

CATO Institute: https://www.cato.org/





