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Irena Lerman - Covid PCR test injured!
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75 views • April 30, 2021
Having travelled the world, lived in Hawaii, as a 46 yr old woman, Irena was in incredible health. Happy. Vibrant. Quick witted. Until the airport in Mexico City. April 10, 2021. A forced PCR nasal test left her in a devastated and miserable state of health for 2 weeks. Something investigative journalist Maryam Henein called “nostril rape”. Not a light term by any means. What connected the two of these amazing women: apitherapy. Magic of the honey bees.
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