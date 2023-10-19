Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles:

October 17-18, 2023





▪️In the northern direction, in addition to regular artillery duels, Hamas militants attempted to land near the kibbutz Zikim.





An Israeli helicopter that flew to the scene located the Palestinians and destroyed them with standard weapons fire.





▪️Palestinian militias again shelled Ashkelon, Ashdod, Rishon LeTsiyon and Holon.





Most of the rockets were successfully intercepted by Israeli air defenses.





▪️The Israel Defense Forces continue to launch massive air and sea strikes on the Gaza Strip.





One of the strikes killed Iman Nofal, commander of the central division of Hamas' military wing.





▪️Also in the enclave, there was a powerful explosion near the Christian Baptist Al-Ahli Hospital.





The Palestinians blamed Israel for the attack on the facility and claimed 800 people were killed, but there are no confirmation.





▪️There were several clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants on the Lebanese-Israeli border.





The group shelled several settlements, the Israel Defense Forces launched counter-strikes.





▪️At the same time, amid the news of the strike on the hospital, calls for armed resistance began to spread in the West Bank.





Nevertheless, the security forces are currently managing to restrain the discontent of radicalized citizens.





▪️The situation remains difficult in the southern Gaza Strip, where the Rafah border crossing remains closed.





However, humanitarian aid trucks are unable to pass through the crossing due to constant shelling by Israeli forces.